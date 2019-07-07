Amy (Bisbing) Huffman

(1926-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Amy Lee (Bisbing) Huffman, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, July 4, at Deery Suites at Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 26, 1926, in West Union, daughter of Harry and Rebecca (Yearous) Bisbing. Amy graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1943. She married Paul Huffman on March 22, 1947, in Waterloo. He died Aug. 21, 2016.
Amy was a bookkeeper, secretary and homemaker.
Survivors: a son, Jan (Regena) Huffman of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Jo (Jerry) Sloan of Salem, Ore., and Judy Crew of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Russell Bisbing; two sisters, Florence Bisbing and Winifred Nicholson; and a grandson, David Crew.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with visitation one hour before services. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Amy was very musical and enjoyed playing piano. She was a tremendous cook known for her gravies and for the fudge she made with husband, Paul. Amy was always there for her children and grandchildren to help with anything from homework to playtime and everything in between.
