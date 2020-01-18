Ami Dark-Rosen

(1971-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Ami Kathleen Dark-Rosen, 48, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Jan. 16, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born May 27, 1971, in Topeka, Kan.
Ami graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1989 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1994 with a degree in education and later earned her master’s degree in special education in 2013. She was a payment representative for the past six years at Veridian Credit Union in the Fiscal Solutions division, and was a published author, “Stronger Through Christ: A Mother’s Memoir.”
Ami was a member of Hope City Church in Waterloo and Alpha Delta Pi sorority at the University of Northern Iowa. She was selected to serve as the poster child for JDRF in 1979 and 1980 and was Miss Wheelchair of Iowa in 2004.
Survived by: her daughter, Sarah Rosen of Cedar Falls; her parents, Judi and Hank Dark of Cedar Falls; a sister, Beth (Scott) Ochsner and their children, Katherine, Anne and Luke, and a brother, Mike (Angie) Dark, and their children, Reese, Landon and Miles, all of Cedar Falls; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Celebration of Life service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Falls, and one hour before service Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House-Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN), www.gift-of-life.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
