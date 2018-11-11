Alys Joanne “Jo” Ackart, 87, of St. Petersburg, Fla., formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 31, in St. Petersburg. She was born Oct. 31, 1931, in Mason City.
Jo was a teacher’s associate for 22 years (retired 1994) with the Waterloo Community Schools at Greenbrier, Krieg and Irving schools.
Survived by Barbara Mitchell, Laura Winters-Duke, Sherri Murphy (Randy), Shellie Harvey (Rick) and Scott Ackart; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
