February 9, 1941-August 10, 2021
WATERLOO-Alyce Pearl Hussey, 80, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born February 9, 1941 in Waterloo, the daughter of Robert and Gladys (Killinger) Benham. Alyce attended Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls, where she met the love of her life, Ken. They married on January 21, 1959. He preceded her in death July 22, 2019. Alyce was a foster mom, where she was known as “Ma Hussey” by the many foster children she cared for over the years. She also enjoyed being an Avon sales representative in her spare time. Alyce was past president of the Cedar Falls PTA, a member of the Miner Mother’s Club, leader & chairman of the Black Hawk County Camp Fire Girls, and was a Blue Star Home Sponsor.
Alyce is survived by four daughters, Deb (Steve) Lenguadoro of Holland, IA, Annie (Dave) Byford of Ackley, IA, Denise Krull of Allison, IA and Lisa (John) Mathis of Mt. Auburn, IA; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two brothers, Dave Benham of Waterloo and Steve (Chris) Benham of Cedar Falls; a sister, Bobbie (Harold) Barber, of La Porte City, IA, and her faithful canine companion, Jake.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a grandson, and a great granddaughter.
Celebration of Life will be 4—7:00 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
