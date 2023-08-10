DENVER—Alvina Faye Koepke, 96 of Denver, died on August 8, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Burial will be held in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Denver. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. The service on Monday will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson YouTube page.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver
