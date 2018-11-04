GARRISON — Alvin M. Wubbena, 81, died Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
He was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Ackley, son of Fred and Sobena Dirksen Wubbena. On June 2, 1962, he married Ella Frank at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City.
He attended school in Ackley. Alvin served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. Alvin and his wife farmed in the Garrison area. Alvin also worked for IBP/Tyson Foods. He retired in 2008. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and Farm Bureau.
Survived by: his wife of Garrison; four children, Kevin (Beverly) Wubbena of Rogers, Ark., Kim (Matt) Siebrands of Altoona, Korey (Jillian) Wubbena of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Kristy (Blake) Lorber of Bondurant; a brother, Meint (Lena) Wubbena of Ackley; two sisters, Martha Walters of Grundy Center and Lorraine Brahm of Milwaukee; six grandchildren, Blythe, Brayden, Lucas, Ethan, Emma and Kennedy; and a great-grandchild, Easton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Dorothy Hansen; and a brother, Lawrence Wubbena.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Private family inurnment will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, at a later date.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Alvin enjoyed playing black jack at the casino, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.
