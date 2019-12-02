{{featured_button_text}}
Alvin Frank Rottinghaus

(1929-2019)

GILBERTVILLE — Alvin Frank Rottinghaus, 90, of Gilbertville, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Rosewood Estates, Waterloo.

He was born May 23, 1929, in Black Hawk County, the son of John and Ella Dittmer Rottinghaus. He married Collette Etringer on April 24, 1951, in Gilbertville.

Alvin farmed in the area for many years. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include: his wife, Collette of Gilbertville; three sons, Ron (Lorri) of La Porte City, Mark (Kim) of Waterloo, and Bill (special friend, Denise Maas) of Waterloo; two daughters, Sue (Steve) Reiter of Waterloo and Peggy (Bobby) Rometo of Los Angeles; 19 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: two sons, David and Larry Rottinghaus; four brothers, Firmin, Gilbert, twin brothers Robert and Roderick Rottinghaus; and two sisters, Alice Rottinghaus and Mercedes Schrier.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 2 p.m. rosary and 5 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Bosco Catholic School Syste or St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Rottinghaus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments