(1930-2019)
WATERLOO -- Alvin "Al" E. Sorensen Jr., 88, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 15, at Friendship Village.
He was born July 25, 1930, in Pleasant Hill, Mo., son of Alvin E. Sr. and Julia M. Grady Sorensen. He was married to Shirley Wilson on Dec. 29, 1979, in Waterloo.
Al graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1949 and served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was an engineering technician at John Deere for 39 years, retiring in 1987.
Al was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, where he served as a deacon, elder and usher. He was a 50-year member of Masonic Lodge 105. Al was also a member of Friendship Village Auxiliary and volunteered in the health center.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Polly Sorensen of Waterloo; a brother, Dale Sorensen of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Arlene Tharp of Blaine, Minn.; and his nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo, with burial at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Garrison Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Al enjoyed working on computers, playing cards and the YWCA bus trips. For over 50 years, he was an advocate for Exceptional Persons Inc.
