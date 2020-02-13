(1935-2020)

KESLEY -- Alvin C. Schipper, 84, of Kesley, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center of natural causes.

He was born Oct. 21, 1935, in rural Aplington to Conrad and Reka (Marks) Schipper. He married Frances Berends on March 16, 1955, at the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg, Iowa. He later became a member of Bethel Reformed Church.

Alvin served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Upon returning home he farmed, owned and operated Schipper Trucking, then worked at the Kesley Elevator until his retirement.

Survived by: his wife; his sons, Terry Schipper of Alton and Craig Schipper of Ankeny; two daughters, Cindy (Steve) Dobbs of Janesville, and Janet (Jim) Johnson of Aplington; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; siblings, George C. (Lois) Schipper of Gladbrook, Robert (Eunice) Schipper of Kesley, Vern (Mattie) Schipper of Mansfield, Texas, Sharon (Doyle) Schneiderman of Parkersburg; and sisters-in-law, Esther Schipper of Parkersburg, Marcia Schipper of Kesley, Karen Karsjens of Aplington, and Delores (Rich) Christophel of Aplington