August 8, 1936-August 22, 2022
WATERLOO-Alvin (Al) J. Girkin 86 of Waterloo died on Monday the 22nd of August 2022 at Ravenwood Special Care.
He was born August 8, 1936 in Floyd County, IA son of Diedrick E. and Myrtle H. Meyers (Girkin).
He married Shirley Ann Slagle (Strait) on June 5, 1979.
Al worked as an insurance salesman for several years in the Cedar Valley area.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Waterloo, stepsons; Tim(Chris) Strait of Colfax; Ron (Judy) Strait of Cedar Falls; Arnold Strait of Leland, IA; James Strait of Waterloo and stepdaughter Carolyn (Dave) Bare of Pleasantville, IA.
He also leaves behind his son, Rod Girkin of Madison, WI, and daughters; Becky Sieve of Aurora, CO, Laure Meyer of Sumner, IA, and Kathy Fish of Waverly, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Steve Girkin.
Al leaves behind 23 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned for October 8, 2022 at the Eagles Lodge located at E. 1st St. Waterloo from 1-4:00 pm.
