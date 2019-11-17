Alvin "Al" G. Dunkelberger

(1947-2019)
LA PORTE CITY -- Alvin George “Al” Dunkelberger, 72, of La Porte City, died Friday, Nov. 15.
He was born May 6, 1947, in Waterloo, son of George Henry and Beatrice Evelyn Elliott Dunkelberger. On Dec. 6, 1969, he married Wendy Sue Ferguson a First Christian Church, Vinton.
He graduated from La Porte City High School in 1965, and served in the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam. Al held jobs at Benton County Secondary Roads and Perfex before joining his dad and becoming a fourth-generation farmer in Benton County. He also owned and operated a buy/sell/trade gun business. He was a lifetime member of Emil H. Dutler American Legion Post 77 in Mount Auburn. He was also a member of the La Porte City VFW.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Dena Dunkelberger of La Porte City, Dawn (Heath) Markland of Mount Auburn and Gail (Scott) Wood of Vinton; a sister, Sharon (Jim) Grams of Hudson; four grandchildren, Lyndsay Dunkelberger of Marion, Ripley Markland of Mount Auburn, Josef (Cait) Slocum of Columbus, Ga., and Marcus Slocum of Cedar Rapids; three great-grandchildren, Josef, Bennett and Aspen Slocum of Columbus, Ga.; and a special niece and her husband, Angie and Jeff Hutton of Mount Auburn.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Jack Shatzer; many aunts and uncles; and his border collie, Babe.
Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at First Christian Church, Vinton, with full military rites performed by the Mount Auburn American Legion and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard. Al's wish was to be cremated. His remains will be scattered in Rock Creek by his family at a later date. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the church. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the Mount Auburn American Legion, the Cedar-Mount Auburn Volunteer Fire Department or the family.
Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Al was quite the sportsmen in his younger years. He loved hunting and also enjoyed fishing, both stateside and in Canada.
