Alvin A. Meyer
(1939-2020)

WATERLOO — Alvin A. Meyer, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Elkader, son of Alvin Allen and Gwendolyn Marie (Bruns) Meyer. Alvin graduated from Elma High School in 1958, attended college for a time and the FBI Academy. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 5, 1958, served for four years and was honorably discharged Aug. 3, 1962. Alvin married Vivian Louise Patterson on Sept. 12, 1959, in Elma.

Alvin retired as assistant police chief for the city of Waterloo in 1994 after 30 years of service. He taught flying for 23 years at Ranchero and Waterloo airports. He flew commercially, was a flight examiner and teacher. In retirement he worked part-time as a driver for Rosewood Estates. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo and a lifetime member of the Evansdale AMVETS.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Paul A. (Shawna) Meyer of Waterloo and Kevin L. (Karyn) Meyer of Whiteland, Ind.; a daughter, Sheri A. (Rick) Spooner of Waterloo; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna (Lee) Rausch of Sumner, and Betty (Gary) Reif and Connie (Jim) Droste, both of Waterloo; and two brothers, Francis (Sandra) Meyer of Waterloo and James (Karen) Meyer of Mechanicsville, Va.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with honor guard by the Waterloo Police Department and full military honors conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Honors Detail, Evansdale AMVETS and Waterloo AMVETS. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and an hour prior to the services at the church.

Memorials: to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 W. Eighth St., Waterloo, IA 50701.

Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com

Alvin enjoyed traveling and spending winters with Vivian in Arizona.

