(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Alvin A. Meyer, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 8, 1939, in Elkader, son of Alvin Allen and Gwendolyn Marie (Bruns) Meyer. Alvin graduated from Elma High School in 1958, attended college for a time and the FBI Academy. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 5, 1958, served for four years and was honorably discharged Aug. 3, 1962. Alvin married Vivian Louise Patterson on Sept. 12, 1959, in Elma.
Alvin retired as assistant police chief for the city of Waterloo in 1994 after 30 years of service. He taught flying for 23 years at Ranchero and Waterloo airports. He flew commercially, was a flight examiner and teacher. In retirement he worked part-time as a driver for Rosewood Estates. He was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo and a lifetime member of the Evansdale AMVETS.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Paul A. (Shawna) Meyer of Waterloo and Kevin L. (Karyn) Meyer of Whiteland, Ind.; a daughter, Sheri A. (Rick) Spooner of Waterloo; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna (Lee) Rausch of Sumner, and Betty (Gary) Reif and Connie (Jim) Droste, both of Waterloo; and two brothers, Francis (Sandra) Meyer of Waterloo and James (Karen) Meyer of Mechanicsville, Va.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery with honor guard by the Waterloo Police Department and full military honors conducted by U.S. Marine Corps Honors Detail, Evansdale AMVETS and Waterloo AMVETS. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, 3146 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, and an hour prior to the services at the church.
Memorials: to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1024 W. Eighth St., Waterloo, IA 50701.
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
Alvin enjoyed traveling and spending winters with Vivian in Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.