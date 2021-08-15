May 19, 1935-August 2, 2021
Alvin A. (Al) Ayers, 86, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, Florida, on August 2, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vicki; his children, Mark (Susan), Christy Daum (Doug), Andrew aka Butch (Leisa), and Allen (Sunny); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and nieces.
Al was born on May 19, 1935, in Clinton, Illinois, and grew up in Waterloo, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his father Elray Walter Ayers (Demaris) of Waterloo, Iowa, mother Wava Sprague of Clinton, Illinois, and brothers Richard (MIA Vietnam) and Lenard Ayers.
A private service will be held by the family.
