April 17, 1928-February 12, 2021

Strawberry Point-It is with great sadness that the family of Alvera Elizabeth Hogan, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, (formerly of Arlington, Iowa) announce her passing on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Cottage Grove Place Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alvera was born in Waucoma, Iowa, to Carl and Francis (Reicks) Kuennen on April 17, 1928. Alvera attended Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein and post-graduation worked at Raytheon in Oelwein.

On October 24, 1950, Alvera was united in marriage to William “Bill” Hogan at the Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein and the couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in October 2018. In 1952, Alvera and Bill began farming near Fairbank. In 1956, they moved to Arlington where they ran a successful farming and livestock operation for 45 years.

Alvera worked alongside Bill every day on the farm—morning and evening chores, doing field work, baling hay, sorting hogs and all other farm duties. Alvera took pride in her beautiful flower and vegetable garden and was always happy to share her produce.