April 17, 1928-February 12, 2021
Strawberry Point-It is with great sadness that the family of Alvera Elizabeth Hogan, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, (formerly of Arlington, Iowa) announce her passing on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Cottage Grove Place Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alvera was born in Waucoma, Iowa, to Carl and Francis (Reicks) Kuennen on April 17, 1928. Alvera attended Sacred Heart High School in Oelwein and post-graduation worked at Raytheon in Oelwein.
On October 24, 1950, Alvera was united in marriage to William “Bill” Hogan at the Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein and the couple celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in October 2018. In 1952, Alvera and Bill began farming near Fairbank. In 1956, they moved to Arlington where they ran a successful farming and livestock operation for 45 years.
Alvera worked alongside Bill every day on the farm—morning and evening chores, doing field work, baling hay, sorting hogs and all other farm duties. Alvera took pride in her beautiful flower and vegetable garden and was always happy to share her produce.
Alvera loved to play games whether it be playing softball in her early years, to badminton in the yard with the grandkids, or countless games of 500, Euchre and Aggravation. She was a fierce competitor no matter the game. Alvera also loved to play Bingo and visit the casinos to play slots and always seemed to come out ahead. Alvera also enjoyed sewing, making her wonderful bread and spending time with her family and friends. Alvera will be fondly remembered for her commitment to her family, generosity, competitive spirit and willingness to help others.
Alvera delivered Meals on Wheels in Strawberry Point for 10 years. She was a long-time member of St Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point and served on the OLCC at St Mary.
Alvera will be sadly missed by her two daughters, Patty (Dan) Burrack of Arlington and Janet (Darwin) Behning of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Ron (Melody) Hogan of Strawberry Point and Scott ( Shelly) Hogan of Weston, Wisconsin; two sisters, Alice Roete of Oelwein and Agnes Vargason of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; one brother, Urban (Floraine) Kuennen of Oelwein; one sister-in-law, Margie Kuennen of Oelwein; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; 19 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four step-great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Alvera was preceded in death by her husband, William Hogan; parents, Carl and Francis Kuennen; four brothers, Adolph (Alice) Kuennen, Rene (Joan) Kuennen, Herbert (Hilda) Kuennen, and Luke Kuennen; one sister, Katie (Lavern) Vargason; and two brothers-in-law, Joe Roete and Marion Vargason.
The Hogan family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff at the Cottage Grove Place Gardens in Cedar Rapids and the Encompass Hospice Unit for their compassionate and loving care.
Memorials may be made in Alvera’s name to the Food Pantry at St Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa.
Condolences may be sent to Janet Behning, 403 Crimson Drive NE, Apt 25, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mullerfh@iowatelecom.net.
A private family service will be held on February 27, 2021, with Rev. John Haugen officiating.
Final Resting Place: Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point, Iowa.
