Alvae “Bud” G. Coon

May 3, 1941–July 25, 2022

Bud Coon passed away Monday, July 25th, 2022 at Iowa Methodist in Des Moines surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife 58 years, Janet (Kent)

His son Mike (Nancy) Coon of Kansas City

His daughter, Susan (Rob) Short of Ankeny

Visitation will be 1-3 on Monday August 1st, with funeral services following immediately after visitation at Ankeny Funeral Home at 1501 W. 1st Street

