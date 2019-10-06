{{featured_button_text}}
Alphonso Wayne Davis

(1963-2019)

WATERLOO -- Alphonso Wayne Davis, 55, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, at his sister's home.

He was born on Dec. 17, 1963, in Greenwood, Miss., to Frank Davis Jr. and Jeanetta Bunch. He married Sharlis Smith in 1987 in Waterloo. She preceded him in death.

Wayne graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1981. He moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1989 and worked as a security supervisor at a golf course in Dallas from 1989-92. He worked at RHD Hospital as a security supervisor for several years and worked as a manager for Monteleones Catering Service for several years. Later, he moved his family to Waterloo after 19 years. In Waterloo he was a security guard for the Black Hawk County Courthouse, People's Clinic, and Marcus Theaters simultaneously.

Survived by: his mother and father, Jeanetta (Jimmie Lee) Turner; daughters Brittney Brazil and Alyshia Davis of Dallas, Texas and Brianna Davis of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Kiana Banks and Vaida Benson, both of Waterloo; a stepson, Donte Benson of Waterloo; sisters Lucille Bunch, Annette Davis and Linda Nash of Waterloo, Diane Johnson of Kankakee, Ill., and Franesha Davis of Greenwood; brothers Henry Harris and Charles Davis of Waterloo, Demetrius Davis, Derrick Parker, and John Lofton of Greenwood, Glen Davis of Kankakee, and Lamar Johnson and Myron Johnson of Jackson, Miss; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by: his father; his wife; two sisters, Kathy Davis and Frankie Lee Lockhart; maternal grandparents Jim and Marie Bunch; and paternal grandparents Frank Sr. and Jessie Davis.

Services: noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and also for an hour before services Saturday at Union MBC. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 101 Madison St., where they will receive friends.

