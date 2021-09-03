May 26, 1928-April 27, 2020

A Celebration of Life for Alma Esther Caloud will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 1:30 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Pastor James Perry officiating. Interment will follow at National Cemetery in rural Vining.

Alma was born May 26, 1928 to Otto and Vera (Sevcik) Vlasak on the family farm west of Clutier, Iowa. She graduated from Clutier High School in 1947. On Sept. 16, 1947 she married Wilbert J. Caloud. They established their home on the farm northeast of Clutier where she lived the remainder of her life. Alma passed away April 27, 2020 while in the care of Unity Point Allen Hospital Hospice, Waterloo, Iowa.

Alma loved to cook and bake, and was employed in the Dietary Department of Sunrise Hill Nursing Home, Traer, Iowa for 35 years. She loved to dance, travel, do puzzles and word search books – a page everyday and collecting anything owl related. Alma loved the simple things in life – growing flowers, counting the baby calves in the pasture each day, enjoying the beauty of her just mown lawn, and shaking a fist at the rabbits eating her plants. She relished the accomplishments of each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and came to be known as “Granny C” to a wide circle of her family’s friends.