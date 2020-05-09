Allison Marie Anderson
WATERLOO -- Allison Marie Anderson, 28, died Monday, April 27, of natural causes.

She was born Feb. 16, 1992, in Waterloo, daughter of Gregory R. Anderson and Teresa Gage.

Allison graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2011, and worked for Ansborough Hy-Vee Waterloo in customer service-courtesy.

Survivors: Gregory R. Anderson, (Cheryl Nie) Waterloo, Teresa M. Gage (Vernie) Elk Run Heights, brother-Aaron R. Anderson Waterloo, stepbrothers Zac L. Gage, Nic M. Gage Cedar Falls, grandparents-Grovner W. Foote, Brooklyn Park MN, Lois J. Johnson, Waterloo, stepgrandparents Leo and Carol Gage, Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: grandparents, Harold and Donna Anderson, and stepgrandfather Bob Johnson

Allison enjoyed her job at Hy-Vee. She loved movies, music, hanging out with her friends, her church, was involved in 5K events and loved her dog.

Graveside service are Tuesday, May 12th at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories, Waterloo, IA.

