(1937-2020)
WATERLOO – Allene Henderson, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born June 3, 1937, in Goodman, Miss., daughter of William and Lizzie (Flemming) Redmond Sr. Allene graduated from high school in Durant, Miss. She married James Earl Henderson on June 6, 1959, in Preston, Minn.; he died Sept. 27, 2010.
Allene attended Hawkeye Community College and received her LPN license. She worked at the old St. Francis and Covenant Medical Center where she retired after 40 years. After retirement, Allene worked at Horizons. She also was a mentor at Cunningham School for Excellence. Allene was on the Mother’s Board, sang in the choir and was a missionary at Payne AME Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: a son, Kevin Henderson of Oelwein; seven grandchildren, Allena, Karenda, Kaylyn, K’von, Tyrone, DeRon and Jamari; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry (Anita) Redmond of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Ella Redmond and Agnes Redmond, both of Rockford, Ill.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-granddaughter, Kalya Grove; three sisters, Annie Crawford Williams, Frances Davis and Albertine Redmond; two brothers, William Redmond Jr. and Robert Redmond; and a nephew, Gregory Redmond.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Payne AME Church 1044 Mobile St., Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church, and an hour prior to services at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff- Grarup Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
She enjoyed going on walks at Young Arena.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
1044 Mobile St
Waterloo, IA 50703
11:00AM
1044 Mobile St
Waterloo, IA 50703
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.