WATERLOO – Allene Henderson, 82, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born June 3, 1937, in Goodman, Miss., daughter of William and Lizzie (Flemming) Redmond Sr. Allene graduated from high school in Durant, Miss. She married James Earl Henderson on June 6, 1959, in Preston, Minn.; he died Sept. 27, 2010.

Allene attended Hawkeye Community College and received her LPN license. She worked at the old St. Francis and Covenant Medical Center where she retired after 40 years. After retirement, Allene worked at Horizons. She also was a mentor at Cunningham School for Excellence. Allene was on the Mother’s Board, sang in the choir and was a missionary at Payne AME Church.

Survivors: a son, Kevin Henderson of Oelwein; seven grandchildren, Allena, Karenda, Kaylyn, K’von, Tyrone, DeRon and Jamari; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Henry (Anita) Redmond of St. Louis, Mo.; two sisters, Ella Redmond and Agnes Redmond, both of Rockford, Ill.; and a host of nieces and nephews.