Allen Ray Wilson

August 23, 1959-December 15, 2022

DENVER-Allen Ray Wilson, 63, of Denver, Iowa, died on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home in Denver.

Al was born on August 23, 1959, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Wayne Jacob and Sally Ann (Williams) Wilson. He graduated from Denver High School in 1977 and then entered the Air Force. Al served from 1977-1980. While serving in England he met his future wife Wendy Shepherd and on October 6, 1979, they were united in marriage in Bletchley, England. After his discharge, Al and family lived in California for a few years, later Nevada and in 1990, moved back to Denver

Al was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver. He enjoyed fishing, feeding the birds, and was passionate about his flower gardens. He had a love-hate relationship with the Minnesota Vikings. Al was well known for his story telling, often telling lengthy stories with pauses and lots of laughs. He was the master of the dad jokes. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren the most.

Al is survived by his mother, Sally Wilson; his wife, Wendy Wilson; two sons, Allen Wilson and Wayne (April) Wilson, all of Denver; five grandchildren, Cain, Madison (Nick), Evelyn, Kate, and Aubrey; a great-granddaughter, Nova; his brothers and sister, Ron (Mary) Wilson, Linda (Greg) Arvidson, Doug (Amy) Wilson, and Don (Phyllis) Hobbs, and Wendy's family from England. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Wilson.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver. 319-984-5379