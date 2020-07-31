Allen M. Lathrop

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY—Allen Monroe Lathrop, 85, of Mason City, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his farm in Mason City. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. Memorials may be directed to Plymouth Fire Department, Plymouth, IA. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Allen Monroe Lathrop was born September 12, 1934, in Nashua, IA to Clark and Irene (Hansen) Lathrop, the third of five children. Allen graduated from East High School in Waterloo and later enlisted in the Army, serving during the Korean War.

Allen married Delores Ward on February 19, 1956, in Mason City. They moved to Waterloo, where Allen worked construction, then joined the Waterloo Fire Department and worked there for 31 years.

In 1975, Allen became involved in farming. After retiring from the fire department in 1990, he moved to Mason City, becoming the Co-Manager of Lathrop Farms, where he worked until his passing.