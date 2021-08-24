December 20, 1947-August 21, 2021
SUMNER-Allen John Riechmann, 73, of Sumner, passed away, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, after fighting a courageous battle with ALS.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner with Rev. Tanner Post officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner with military rites provided by Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24th, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Memorials may be made in Allen’s name to the Sumner American Legion Honor Guard or ALS Association at 3636 Westown Pkwy STE 204, Des Moines, IA 50266. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Allen’s Family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Allen was born December 20, 1947, to John H. and Ellen R. (Tiedt) Riechmann. He was baptized in January 1948, and confirmed in April 1962, both at St. John Lutheran-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Allen graduated from Sumner Community School in 1966. In 1969, he married Marlene K. Diehkuis, they raised four children; Angie, Mike, Michele, and Amy. They divorced and Allen later married Carolyn (Kennicott); adding three step-sons, Jeff, Mike, and Brian. In July 1968, Allen enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve, stationed on the USS Midway (CVA 41), assigned to the Captain’s office. A Yeoman 2nd Class, Allen was honorably discharged in July of 1974, returning to Sumner and began farming. For thirty-two years he enjoyed a career as an over-the-road truck driver, “retiring” to drive for Winnebego, where he and his wife Carolyn traveled across the United States delivering motor homes around the nation.
Allen was passionate and a supportive veteran, took pride in his service for our country, and was a deeply dedicated leader in the Sumner American Legion Honor Guard.
Allen’s family sincerely thanks everyone for the many prayers and blessings received.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn of Sumner; children, Angie Maiers of Cedar Rapids, Mike Riechmann of Aplington, Michele (Jon) Formanek of Cedar Rapids, Amy (Matt) Kunkle of Anamosa, Jeff (Kerrie) Morey of Spencer, Mike (Hollie) Morey of Tripoli, and Brian (Jennifer) Morey of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren; fourteen step-grandchildren; two great-grandchidlren; sister, Lois (Ken) Vorthmann of Hope, Indiana; and nephew and Godson, Justin (Lindsey Trah) Vorthmann.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen Riechmann; former wife, Marlene Willey (Diekhuis); and mother-in-law, Pearl Brislawn.
