Allen Doyle Bailey passed May 8 at Allen Hospital, 75. Known as Big Al, was born May 19th, 1947 in Waterloo, IA. He was reunited with his parents Forest and Dorothy Bailey, and the mother of his children, Deborah Bailey. He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Debbie Bailey, and two brothers John and Jeff Bailey, and sister Kathleen Krempasky. Along with his children Tina Knox, Brett Bailey, and Jason Bailey. He also has 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In his earlier years Big Al was the lead dancer for Club 17 on KWWL. Allen was a good provider for his young family by selling insurance and family photo albums. He had many businesses throughout his years including Big Al’s Fourth and Main in Cedar Falls, Kings Food Host in downtown Waterloo, and Stanley Steemer Carpet Cleaning.