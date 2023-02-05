May 27, 1953-January 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Allen Dean “Al” Ackerman, 69, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

He was born May 27, 1953, in Cedar Falls, the son of Joe and Betty (Payne) Ackerman. He earned his associate degree from Hawkeye Tech and served in the United States Navy from 1973-1976. He worked maintenance at the Target Distribution Center for 25 years before retiring in 2015. He was united in marriage to Gaile Hartman, and together they raised two daughters.

Al is survived by his wife, Gaile; daughters, Stacy of Colorado Springs, CO, and Melody of Spencer, Iowa; and grandchildren: Corysta, Drake, and Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother.

Inurnment at Mount Vernon Township Cemetery in Cedar Falls is planned for a later date.

Memorial donations may be directed to the family.

