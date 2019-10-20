(1948-2019)
FAIRBANK – Allen Dwight “Bugs” Cushion, 70, of Fairbank, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at Mercy One Hospital, Oelwein, of sudden heart failure.
He was born Nov. 15, 1948, to Howard and Evelyn Cushion of Maynard. He married Teresa Ann Miller on March 11, 1972, at the Fayette Methodist Church,
After graduating in 1966 from West Central (Maynard) he pursued a career in auto mechanics and continued making a living doing this until he retired at the age of 64.
Survived by: his son, Eric (Bean) of La Crosse Wis.; his brothers, Donnie of Mable Minn., Duane of Maynard and Darrell of Fayette; and his sisters, Carol Orr of Fayette, Cathy Heldt of Garnavillo, and Cindy Campbell of Mesa, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter; Traci; his wife, Teresa; and his son, Travis.
Visitation and Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, with inurnment in Fairbank Cemetery.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
He loved anything with a motor, racing, and rekindled his passion for farming and tractors after his retirement. Bugs always made time for those he loved and was willing to share his knowledge on anything mechanical. He always had a story or a joke. Bugs will be deeply missed.
