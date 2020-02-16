Allen D. ‘Al' Niedert
(1947-2020)

WATERLOO — Allen D. “Al” Niedert, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at home.

He was born March 23, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Floyd A. W. and Darlene P. Niedert. Al graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1965.

Al married Linda Ruth Shirley on Sept. 7, 1963, in Waterloo. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, 1971-1973, receiving an honorable discharge. He was the owner and operator of Niedert Construction in Waterloo and worked for the city of Waterloo in community development for more than 30 years. He also worked for John Deere, Roskamp Manufacturing, and Wayne Engineering for several years.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Troy (Kimberly) Niedert of Waterloo; four daughters, LaDean Niedert of Waterloo, DeeAnn Fodor of Washburn, Tasha (Doug) Davies of Jesup‚ and Raquel Sash of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two brothers, Dan Niedert of Jesup‚ and Gregory Niedert of Waterloo; and two sisters, Laura Lewis of Waterloo‚ and Luanne (Dan) Phillips of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Randy in infancy; sister, Bonnie Spooner; two sons-in-law, Larry Sash and Joe Fodor; a brother-in-law, Kenny Lewis; and a sister-in-law, Honey Niedert.

Family Directed Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the UAW Hall, Local 838, in Waterloo.

Memorials: To the family

Al liked art, nature, camping and, most of all, his family. He enjoyed the family’s yearly camping trip to Fort Atkinson in northeast Iowa and was an avid morel mushroom hunter.

