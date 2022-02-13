EVANSDALE-Allen C. Schaffer, 72, of Evansdale, died of cancer at home on February 11, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1949, in Waterloo, the son of Andrew, Sr. and Marzella (Lenze) Schaffer. He married Carolyn S. Lunde in April of 1970. Their daughter, Jodi L., was born in Waterloo. Al retired from John Deere after many years. He has had a ‘55 Chevy Nomad since high school. Through the years, his passions were working the car and his Harleys, winning car show competitions, and taking road trips. Al also enjoyed his friends, traveling, and his cat, Callie. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dennis H. and Richard D.; and a nephew, David M. Cook. Al is survived by his daughter, Jodi Hoelsken; granddaughters, Emma, Elena, and Eva, all of Colorado; a brother, Andrew, Jr. (Rosie) of Evansdale; a sister, Kathryn (Tracy) Rasmussen of Evansdale; and nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 10:30 AM, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. The burial will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. The visitation will be for an hour prior to the service at the church. There will also be a celebration of life at a later date.