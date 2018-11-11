LA PORTE CITY -- Allen E. Blocker, 73, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 30, 1945, son of Herman A.J. and Sylvia (Raymond) Blocker on a farm in rural La Porte City. He married Linda Hansen in May 1988; she passed away in 2016.
Allen attended La Porte City School and was involved in the FFA. He served in the Marine Corps, discharged in 1964. Allen worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo for 28 years. He then worked for the city of La Porte in the maintenance department until August 2018.
Survived by: two children, Tammy (Derek) Vopelak of Dysart and Chad (Stephanie) Hansen of La Porte City; and five grandchildren, Clayton and Coleton Vopelak, Allie and Eden Hansen, DJ Adams.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; and his siblings, Delbert, Gary, Billy Blocker and Bettye Wester.
Memorial services: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at American Lutheran Church, with burial at a later date in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com.
Al enjoyed many years at the cabin by the Cedar River with family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing and teaching the grandkids how to fish. Al liked helping out around his son-in-law’s farm. From driving tractors to moving cows, he wanted to be in the middle of it.
