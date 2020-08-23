Allen B. Close

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1939-2020)

Allen Benjamin Close, 81, of Wellman, IA and formerly of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Parkview Manor, Wellman.

Funeral Services: 1:30 p.m. – Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, with Rev. John Hougen officiating. Burial will be at the Littleton Cemetery, Littleton, IA, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter- Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence.

Public Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 24th, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Allen was born May 8, 1939, at home in rural Buchanan County, IA, the son of Edwin Dennis Close and Ellen Marie (Phelps) Close. He attended country school and then served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Allen married Patricia Jones in 1969. They later divorced. Allen retired from the military after more than 30 years of service and worked for the City of Jesup and IBP. Allen was a member of the Pump-Scheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup and Bechter- Boies VFW Post #2440 of Independence. He loved to socialize and attend family gatherings. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Close is survived by 3 sisters, Eileen Maines of Littleton, IA, Dorothy Schroeder of Vinton, IA, Kate (Larry) Dickerson of The Villages, FL; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Scott Close; 5 brothers, Walter Close, John Close, Glenn Close, Lloyd Close, Richard Close; 4 sisters, Ellen Mae Close, Mary Hill Graves, Ann McKeeman, Donna Hansen; 1 nephew, Kevin Close; and 1 niece, Shelley Ann Close. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

