September 19, 1937—January 7, 2021
CEDAR FALLS – Allen “Al” Walter Messerschmidt, 83, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, Jan. 7th.
He was born September 19, 1937 in Shelby County, son of Walter and Mabel (Krohn) Messerschmidt. Allen married Marjorie Lustgraaf on April 4, 1959, they later divorced. He was then joined in union to Kay Loveland on November 9th, 1979 in Charles City.
Allen graduated from Shelby High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. He then joined the reserves, serving from 1960-1963. He was awarded the Spirit Honor Medal upon completion of boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. After being honorably discharged, Allen worked for the Iowa Workforce Development as a fraud investigator, finally retiring in 1999.
Allen was the past president of the Iowa Senior Bowling Association, as well as a past board member of the Valley Park Bowling Association. While living in Neola, he served as a volunteer fireman, local boy scout leader, and enjoyed being a certified baseball umpire. He was a long-time active member of Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church.
Survived by: his wife: Kay; 11 children: Sheryl Goldapp of Neola, Greg (Sheron) Messerschmidt of Underwood, Karen (Danny) Crosse of Sioux Falls SD, Steve Messerschmidt of Neola, Cathy Long of Council Bluffs, Aaron (Deana) Messerschmidt of Waterloo, Matthew (Amy) Shook of Janesville, Dan Shook of Cedar Falls, Becky (Dan) Alberts of Fairbank, Polly Loveland of Richmond, IN, and Laura (Donn) Bruess of Cedar Falls; a sister: Bonnie Eggerss of Shelby; two sister-in-law’s: Dixie Messerschmidt of Marion and Catherine (Bob) Thoms of Shelby; 22 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son: Timothy Shook; two brothers: Marvin and Dale; son-in-law: Jerry Goldapp; and a brother-in-law, Ronald Eggress.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for disbursement to local youth bowling leagues. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
