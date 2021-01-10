September 19, 1937—January 7, 2021

CEDAR FALLS – Allen “Al” Walter Messerschmidt, 83, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday, Jan. 7th.

He was born September 19, 1937 in Shelby County, son of Walter and Mabel (Krohn) Messerschmidt. Allen married Marjorie Lustgraaf on April 4, 1959, they later divorced. He was then joined in union to Kay Loveland on November 9th, 1979 in Charles City.

Allen graduated from Shelby High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1956-1960. He then joined the reserves, serving from 1960-1963. He was awarded the Spirit Honor Medal upon completion of boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. After being honorably discharged, Allen worked for the Iowa Workforce Development as a fraud investigator, finally retiring in 1999.

Allen was the past president of the Iowa Senior Bowling Association, as well as a past board member of the Valley Park Bowling Association. While living in Neola, he served as a volunteer fireman, local boy scout leader, and enjoyed being a certified baseball umpire. He was a long-time active member of Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church.