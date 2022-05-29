Alleene C. Webrand
December 22, 1927-January 29, 2022
Alleene C. Webrand, 94, resident of Parkview Manor Reinbeck, IA and formerly of Sarasota, Venice and Sanibel Island, FL passed away peacefully with her loving daughter by her side January 29, 2022.
She was born December 22, 1927, in rural Tama County Iowa. The daughter of David Alexander Neil Sr. and Edna Hannah Neil (Bodle). During her years she worked as a telephone operator in Reinbeck, IA, clerk for Bowdens Toy Store, a florist at Lazy Susan Flowers and was a hostess at Fisherman’s Wharf in Venice, FL. She retired as a reservationist at The Colony Resort on Sanibel Island, FL where she and her husband, Paul, were resident managers.
In her spare time, she loved to play bingo, dominos, dancing and going on cruises with her daughters. Once retired, Alleene and Paul traveled across 48 states.
Alleene was a member of the Reinbeck Legion Auxiliary, the Venice Elks Lodge (DOE), the VFW, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband (Paul), son (Dennis), Granddaughter (Cari Jones), her parents, (4) brothers and (3) sisters.
Survivors include Linda (Jerry) Cummings, Jane (Steve) Handra, and daughter in-law Renna Webrand. Grandchildren Sean (Amy) Jones, Scott (Kristen) Frahm, Robert (Danielle) Frahm, Andrea (John) May, Jason (Heather) Webrand, Holly (Clint) Browning along with (9) great grandchildren and (1) great-great grandchild.
Services will be held on June 4, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Amity Church in Reinbeck, Iowa. Alleene will be buried in Grant Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Alleene’s name to her family which will be later designated to Amity Church. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.AbelsFuneralHomes.com
