WATERLOO -- Allan Howard "Al" Klinger, 80, of Windsor, Colo., formerly of Waterloo and West Union, died at home Aug. 29.
He was born June 21, 1938, in West Union, son of Howard G. and Alma D. Downs Klinger. He married Linda L. Teig on Aug. 19, in West Union. She died Dec. 16, 2006. He married Beatrice “Bea” Troyanek on April 17, 2008, in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Allan graduated from West Union High School in 1957 and obtained a BA from the University of Iowa in 1961. He was a teacher and coach in Denver, Iowa, was an insurance agent for Northwestern Mutual for more than 50 years and was a part of the Million Dollar Roundtable.
Allan had been an active member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in West Union, First Presbyterian Church and Central Christian Church in Waterloo. He served on the board of Allen Hospital in Waterloo and was active in the Denver Lions Club.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Kathryn (James) Wieland of Ames; a son, Steven (Allison) Klinger of Salt Lake City, Utah; three grandchildren, Jackson and Lauren Wieland and Alexis Klinger; stepchildren, Regina (Michael) Bonnette and Krista (Dominic) Wright, both of The Woodlands, Texas, Rodney (Erin) Stalker II of Fort Collins, Colo., Matthew (Ruth) Troyanek of Laramie, Wyo., and Major Elizabeth (Morgan) Osantowski of Bellevue, Neb.; 10 stepgrandchildren, Tatum and Landon Bonnette, Caleb and Amelia Wright, Christian Smyth, Avaree and Dylan Stalker, Owen Hitchcock and Emma and Violet Osantowski; a brother, James (Kathy) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two sisters, Ann (Milt) Borcherding of Strawberry Point and Anita Lang of Waterloo; and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Linda; and a stepson, Danny Stalker.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Galleria De Paco, 622 Commercial St.
Memorials: may be directed to Fayette County Conservation Foundation or North Fayette Valley Schools.
Condolences may be left at lockefuneralhome.com.
Allan was an avid fisherman. His fishing trip of a lifetime was with son, Steve, at the Arctic Circle. Allan loved to play baseball, lettering in high school and at Iowa. He was offered a contract to play for the Milwaukee Braves, which he turned down for college.
