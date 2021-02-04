February 15, 1937-February 1, 2021
Allan D. Sell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA. He was born February 15, 1937 in Tripoli, IA, the son of Arnold and Adella (Koch) Sell. Allan graduated from Tripoli High School in May 1954. He entered service with the US Army in 1955 and was discharged March 11, 1957, serving in Korea. Allan graduated from the State College of Iowa, Cedar Falls, in August 1962, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He married Peggy Johnson on June 3, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Allan worked for Iowa Finance, farmed from 1963-66, worked for the Black County Courthouse, A. Y. McDonald, and United Financial Services. He later got his real estate license. His hobbies were collecting records, Wurlitzer Jukeboxes, reading, crossword and Sudoku puzzles.
Survived by his 4 sons: Jeffrey (Bee) Sell of Cedar Falls, David (Valerie) Sell of Santa Rosa, CA, Rodney Sell of Iowa City, and Michael (Mary) Sell of Cedar Falls; 8 grandchildren, Caroline, Catherine, Karen, Christopher, Mckenna, Sophia, Diana and Maxwell. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Gloria Bruns.
Visitation will be 10 am—1 pm Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask, and social distance. Military honors by U.S. Army Funeral Honors Detail. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.