Allan D. Sell, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, February 1, 2021, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, IA. He was born February 15, 1937 in Tripoli, IA, the son of Arnold and Adella (Koch) Sell. Allan graduated from Tripoli High School in May 1954. He entered service with the US Army in 1955 and was discharged March 11, 1957, serving in Korea. Allan graduated from the State College of Iowa, Cedar Falls, in August 1962, with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He married Peggy Johnson on June 3, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. Allan worked for Iowa Finance, farmed from 1963-66, worked for the Black Hawk County Courthouse, A. Y. McDonald, and United Financial Services. He later got his real estate license. His hobbies were collecting records, Wurlitzer Jukeboxes, reading, crossword and Sudoku puzzles.