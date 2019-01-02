Try 1 month for 99¢
Allan Buhr

Allan 'Al' Buhr

(1939-2018)

DENVER --- Allan “Al” Roy Buhr, 78, of Denver, died Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Bremer County, son of Elmer and Lucinda (Schroeder) Buhr. He graduated from Readlyn High School in 1958. He married Veronica Sauerbrei on Dec. 29, 1966, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Readlyn.

Al worked as a self-employed carpenter and farmed.

Survivors: his wife; a son, Curt (Stacy) Buhr of West Des Moines; a daughter, Tami (Sean) Moran of Denver; four grandchildren, Parker and Avery Buhr and Alex and Ryan Moran; five brothers-in-law, Warren Sauerbrei, Wayne Sauerbrei, Willis (Doris) Sauerbrei, Walt (Nancy) Sauerbrei and Woody (Cheryl) Sauerbrei; and four sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sauerbrei, Verlaine (Delbert) Hayes, Virginia Sickles and Valitha Dornbusch.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Glenn (Florence) Buhr; a nephew, David Buhr; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services: A celebration of life event will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the family farm. Inurnment will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com

Family was very important, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed antiques, Dutch oven cooking, woodworking, going out to eat and was an avid fan of Tripoli Panthers volleyball.

