November 5, 1946-May 30, 2023

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Alicia Garza, 76, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, May 30, at MercyOne Des Moines.

She was born Nov. 5, 1946 in Carrizo Springs, Texas, the daughter of Celestino and Ignacia Tapia Esquivel.

She married Jose Garza on February 27, 1965 in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2020.

Mrs. Garza received her Associate Teaching Degree and taught special needs in the Dallas School District for 30 years, retiring in 2013. From 1977 to 1986, Alicia worked retail sales for Sears in Dallas and Waterloo as Dept. Manager for Men’s Clothing.

Alicia was devoted to her faith and shared this passion by volunteering her time to The Church of the Nazarene of Dallas, where she was director of all Youth Activities.

Survived by: two sons, Rudy (Heidi) Garza of Corvallis, Ore., and Jose Garza, Jr. of Marengo; two daughters, Liza (Brian) Persson of Elk Run Heights, and Sandy Penning of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Lexie (Shonnie) Denton, Drew (Jacquie) Persson, Derek Penning, Gabi, Mia, Emma, Anna, and Claudia Garza; a great grandson, Kyler Denton; a brother, Albert Esquivel of Lumberton, Miss.; two sisters, Liza (Jack) Schuetz of Grand Prairie, Texas and Gloria (Walter) Ball of Middleville, Michigan.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Mario; a brother-in-law Harry Webb; and a sister-in-law, Joyce Esquivel.

Private family funeral services will be held at Hope City Church, Waterloo. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials may be directed to: Hope City Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.