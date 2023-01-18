February 7, 1982-January 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Alicia Diane Jones, 40, of Waterloo, joined her Heavenly Father January 5, 2023, at her home following a short illness. She was born in Chicago February 7, 1982, the daughter of Pamela Smith Jones. Alicia graduated from Waterloo East High School in 2000 and furthered her education at Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a minor in Criminal Justice. She worked as a financial adviser for Principal Financial Group and at the Hy-Vee Gas at Crossroads.

Alicia had an infectious laugh. It was loud, warming, and contagious. A woman of strong faith, she had a very giving and forgiving heart and the patience of a saint. Her greatest flex was her being able to say that she had raised two very good sons, Dazon and Cayman, and she was proud of all they have become. Alicia served as the secretary of the NAACP from 2018 until the time of her death, and secretary of DIVAS (Devine, Intelligent, Victorious, Aspiring Sisters) in 2019. A member of Impact Church of Hope, Alicia served her church family as a greeter and an usher. Her favorite sayings were “Send Help!” and “No Worries!”

Alicia is survived by her sons Dazon Jones and Cayman Jones, both of Waterloo; her mother Pamela (John) Barker Jr. of Waterloo; sister Tiffany (Dietrick) Stewart and their children Aniya, Kira, Laila and Deecon, of Keller, TX; brother John Barker III and his son Keyon Richard, of Waterloo; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dylasia Jones, and her grandparents.

Funeral Services for Alicia will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM at Impact Church of Hope, 710 Broadway Street, Waterloo. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to the service. As a show of sympathy, memorials should be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.