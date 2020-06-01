× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1918-2020)

WATERLOO — Alice Van Hoozer, 102 of Friendship Village in Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Friendship Village of COVID-19.

She was born May 20, 1918, in Reinbeck, daughter of Noah and Myrtle (Hildebrand) Ritchey. Alice graduated from Reinbeck High School. She married George Charles Van Hoozer on Sept. 28, 1935, in Marshalltown; he died Aug.10, 1977. Alice worked in sales at Q & T Pharmacy for more than 12 years.

She was a member at Unity Presbyterian Church.

Survivors: a daughter, Marilyn (Rick) Kacher of Ada, Mich.; a son, Scott (Pam) Van Hoozer of Nikolaevsk, Alaska; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband, George; two brothers, Harvey and Robert Ritchey; and four sisters, Ruth Brubaker, Ethel Thompson, Maxine Reynolds, and Donna Brown.

Services: Private family graveside services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Alice’s favorite pastime was dancing, followed closely by playing cards, Scrabble and other games. She loved the challenge of a thousand-piece puzzle. She enjoyed watching and collecting birds, especially cardinals.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Van Hoozer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.