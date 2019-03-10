Try 3 months for $3
Alice Taylor

Alice Taylor

(1950-2019)

WATERLOO — Alice Mae Taylor, 68, of Billings, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, March 6.

She was born Dec. 24, 1950, in Waterloo, daughter of Carl Harry and Eva Mae (Foster) Sommerfelt. She married Robert L. Taylor on April 29, 1972, in Harmony, Minn.; he died May 29, 2009.

Alice graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1969 and received her cosmetology license from Young’s Cosmetology School. She worked as a manager for Southview Estates in Waterloo and later as manager for Country Terrace, retiring in 2011.

Survived by: her significant other, Kodiak Daniel of Billings; a daughter, Raelynn Porter of Oelwein; a son, Scott (Brooklyn) Taylor of Waterloo; stepdaughter, Amanda (Dwain) Cribbs of Marionville‚ Mo.; two sisters, Patricia (Joe) Wilson and Karla (Jay) Behrends, both of Waterloo; stepgranddaughter, Lindsay (Matthew) Williams; stepgreat-grandson, Nathan Williams of Springfield, Mo.; and her fur grandbabies, Maxwell, Cash and Cujo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the chapel. Kearns Funeral Service-Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Alice enjoyed Facebook and playing Angry Birds; she was a music box collector; and a wonderful cook, she was especially known for her homemade noodles.

