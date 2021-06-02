Alice Ruth Koempel

October 21, 1925-May 27, 2021

WEST UNION-On Thursday, May 27, 2021, Alice Koempel, West Union attorney, passed away at the age of 95.

Alice was born on October 21, 1925 in West Union, IA to Edgar and Bessie (Book) Traeger. She graduated law school summa cum laude from the University of Iowa in Iowa City and went into practice with her father in February of 1948. At the time of her death she was still doing legal work and—having practiced continuously for 73 years—was the longest-active attorney in the state of Iowa.

The Iowa Bar Association noted this milestone a couple years ago and requested an interview for their publication to which Alice declined, stating: “If my clients find out how old I am, they’ll quit coming to me!”

Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Edgar Jr.; father and mother, Edgar Sr. and Bess. She is survived by her two children, Doug and Robin (Jeff) Kieckhaefer; her brother, Bob; granddaughters, Betsy, Julia and Emma and longtime legal assistant, Betty Steinlage.

Other than in the courtroom or otherwise advocating for her clients, Alice kept a low profile; and per her wishes, there will be no services.

Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.