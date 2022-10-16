Alice Regina Isabel Reiter was born on October 17, 1926, in Fayette County, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Howell) Van Sickle. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. On November 25, 1944, Alice was united in marriage to Fred Reiter. The couple made their home in Dunkerton and then Denver for 18 years. Alice was a lifelong member of Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. She served the church as a deaconess and taught Sunday School. Alice sold Stanley products and worked at Kurtts Grocery Store in Denver, The Tasty Cream in Denver, and Fashion Tone Paint Store in Waterloo. She enjoyed shopping, canning, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Alice died at the age of 95 (3 days shy of 96) on October 14, 2022, at Bartles Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Regina Aultman; a grandson, Vincent Aultman; 2 brothers, Bob and Buster Van Sickle; and 3 sisters, Betty Strumpel, Juanita Bowman, and Shirley Elsberry. Alice is survived by 5 children, Candy (Darrell) Astelle, Fred (Elaine) Reiter, Cindy (Ross) Ager, Rachel (Jim) Butler, and Paula (Ron) Dyball; a son-in-law, Vincent Aultman; 23 grandchildren; 63 great grandchildren; and 16 great great grandchildren. The funeral will be on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. The visitation will be on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories. Please direct memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice.