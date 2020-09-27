Alice R. Schilling

The Schillings’ home in Nashua was situated perfectly for a home daycare as it was in between the elementary and secondary schools, and Alice eventually cared for two generations of families in her home until she was 80 years old. She loved watching “her kids” grow up and enjoyed the fact that she could tell them that she also watched after their parents when they were younger.She was a fiercely independent person who loved her children, her grandchildren and her day-care kids.

Alice enjoyed golfing and curling in her younger days, she was an avid reader throughout her life and she was an expert seamstress and quilter, often making the gifts that she gave her grandchildren on their birthdays and at Christmas. She also liked to do woodworking with Willie, and her flower beds were beautiful and well kept.

Her loss will be felt by all those that knew and loved her, but they are comforted with the fact that she is now reunited with Willie.