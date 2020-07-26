Alice R. Hamlyn was born May 23, 1924, in Mishawaka, Indiana, the daughter of Leland and Myrtle (Gross) Welch. The family relocated to Waterloo. After graduating high school, Alice went to Portland, OR to work on WWII ships as a welder. Upon returning to Waterloo, she met the love of her life, James P. Hamlyn. The two were married on April 5, 1946 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death on October 25, 2004. Alice passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She enjoyed taking annual trips to Vegas to visit family, making baby blankets for expectant mothers, quilting, and tending to her large garden. Alice was a member of The Order of the Eastern Star. She loved reading and sharing her love for reading with others, especially children. Alice was always there for people and loved to help others and support service workers. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three sisters; two brothers; an infant son, Billie Lee; and a great-granddaughter, Mariah Jesse. As a tribute to Alice’s love for reading, please direct memorials to Waterloo Public Library in memory of Alice Hamlyn. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.