Alice Meyer

(1914-2019)
WATERLOO — Alice M. Meyer, 104, of Waterloo, died Friday, March 29, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 12, 1914, in Butler County, daughter of William and Annie (Heerks) Brocka. She married Herald R. Meyer on Jan. 7, 1943, in Butler County; he died Aug. 1, 1996.
Alice attended school in Parkersburg. She was a homemaker.
Survived by: a daughter, Alvina (Wayne) Vanderwerf of Cedar Falls; three grandchildren, Rod (Kathy Lenius) Vanderwerf of Cedar Falls, Sheila (Mark) Beck of Omaha, Neb., and Russell (Jan) Vanderwerf of Ankeny; seven great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; four brothers, Harvey, Ed, Chris and Evert Brocka; and a sister, Susie Cordes.
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Garden View Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at Garden View. Kearns Funeral Service-Garden View Chapel, Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Alice enjoyed playing bingo in her spare time and liked to fish in her younger days.
