TRAER—Alice Mae Zimple, 86, of Traer, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Buckingham Cemetery in Traer. A Walk Through Visitation with limited number at one time will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama. Social distancing is to be maintained and masks will be required.

On November 22, 1954, she was united in marriage to Dean Allen Zimple in Traer, Iowa. They began farming SE of Traer and moved to La Porte City in 1957. They moved back to Traer in 1963 where she worked at the Traer Star-Clipper for nearly thirty years. She had also worked at the Robert Powell Law Firm, La Porte City Sale Barn, and did bookkeeping for private individuals. Alice was an active member of the Traer United Methodist Church, where she served as the Recording Secretary and organized funeral luncheons and other kitchen activities. She was also involved in the church UMW, where she was Secretary/Treasurer for many years. She and Dean liked to take road trips and made many trips to Nashville, TN. They also liked to attend dances and were both active in the Boy Scouts.