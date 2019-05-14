(1929-2019)
WATERLOO — Alice M. Winburn, 90, of Urbandale, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 9, at MercyOne West Des Moines.
She was born July 10, 1929, in Waterloo, daughter of Horace and Dorothy Hilmer Maynard. She married Dr. James R. Winburn DVM on Sept. 2, 1963. He died Feb. 8, 2017.
She attended Iowa State Teachers College. Alice was a homemaker.
Survived by: her daughter, Deborah (Craig) Sandvold of Lone Tree‚ Colo.; two sons, Bruce (Lori) Dieckman of Denver‚ Colo., and Robert Winburn of Urbandale; two grandchildren, Christopher Dieckman and Lynne Dieckman; a great-grandchild, Colby Dieckman; and a brother, Herbert Maynard of Cedar Rapids.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Jean Fairhurst; and a brother, Rick Maynard.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, and for one hour before services Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Alice loved to read and was a great cook.
