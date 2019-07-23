Alice Peyton passed away July 18 at a hospital in Minneapolis at the age of 81.
Alice is survived by her husband of 62 1/2 years Mike, her sons Tony (Cheryl) and Jeff, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
Siblings Charles, Jimmy-Dale and Maudie.
She was preceded in death by her father Robert, mother, Linnie, and siblings Dorsey, Della, Robert, May, Ray, Mary-Ellen, Lester and Nomabelle.
A private celebration of life ceremony to be held in future.
