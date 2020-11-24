January 19, 1924-November 22, 2020

WAVERLY—Alice Lorraine Lageschulte, 96, of Waverly, formerly of Tripoli, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Alice was born January 19, 1924, in Colo, Iowa the daughter of Gale and Lena (Riedgart) Etnier. She attended the Colo school system. On August 9, 1940, she was united in marriage to Lavern Lageschulte at Warren Church, rural Waverly. The couple attended Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli and farmed outside of Tripoli until 1968. They then moved to Waverly and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church. She worked in the cafeterias at both Wartburg College and CUNA Mutual Insurance. Lavern passed away in 1985 and Alice continued to live in Waverly.

Alice was a longtime, faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. She was very musically gifted and enjoyed playing guitar, piano and yodeling. She collected dolls and enjoyed attending garage sales and shopping at Trinkets and Togs in Waverly. She cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her life motto was to “Live one day at a time”.