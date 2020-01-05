{{featured_button_text}}
Alice French

Alice French

(1932-2019)

WATERLOO — Alice L. French, 87, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Leonard and Iva Cosette (Law) Miller. She married Kenneth French on Sept. 9, 1950. Alice graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1950. She was a full-time homemaker and also worked for a short time at Gadke Cutlery in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.

She was a longtime member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church (now Unity Presbyterian Church).

Survivors: her husband; three sons, Larry French, Matthew (Michele) French and Mark (Kimmy) French, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Sharan Kelley, of New Brockton, Ala., and Rachelle (David) Kirschman of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie (Chuck) Woodley of Dadeville, Ala., Jeremy Burton of Enterprise, Ala., Jennifer (Michael) Wohlgemuth of Omaha, Annie French of Des Moines, Katie (Jacob) Perez of Minneapolis, Jakob Kirschman of Denver, Iowa, Noah French of Waterloo, Tavi French of Fort Dodge and Isaac (Evelyn) French of Waterloo; six great-grandchildren, Alyvia Kirschman, Arabella Krause; Gavin, Haley, Kayla and Austin Wohlgemuth; two brothers, Leonard Miller of Grundy Center and Douglas Miller of Waterloo; a sister, Delores Leitner of Cheney, Wash.; and a sister-in-law, Genevieve Miller of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Raymond Miller; and three sisters, Margaret (and Eugene) Cross, Aleda (Freemont) Hart and Shirley Burbridge.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Unity Presbyterian Church, with fellowship after the service.

Memorials: to the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice French as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments