WATERLOO-Alice Helen Ward, 77, of Waterloo was called to her Lord on July 16, 2021 after a year long fight with fallopian tube cancer. Alice was born on December 6, 1943 in Glencoe, MN. She was the only child of Edwin August & Esther Wilhelmina (Albrecht) Schuft. Alice graduated from Brownton High School in Brownton, MN in 1961. She later graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1965. She married Wesley Ward on May 28, 1972 in Brownton, MN; he died December 16, 2004. Survived by her beloved companion, Dennis Maurer of Waterloo; son, Anthony (Amy) Ward of Urbandale; grandchildren, Ivy Ward, Mark (Rebecca) Schmitz, Samuel (Danielle) Schmitz, Alexandria (Edi) Becerra, and Sally (James) Daily; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Benjamin, Cameron, Wesley, and Bowen; daughter-in-law, Karen Ward; and son-in-law, Dan (Linda) Schmitz. Alice was a treasured member of her family and a dear friend to many. She loved Christmas & baking and keeping busy in her flower garden. Alice split and shared Hosta plants from her garden with everyone she met. She enjoyed Bible study, genealogy and quilting. Most of all, Alice loved to travel with Dennis, meeting new people while on their bus trips all over the country. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Cedar Valley Hospice. Memorial Services: 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service. Visitation: One hour prior to services. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com